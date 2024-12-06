Construction has started on a new Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital, part of Quinte Health (Belleville, Ontario, Canada), in Picton, Ontario, according to a news release from HDR (Omaha, Neb.), the architect on the project.

The replacement hospital will be completed in 2027.

The hospital will include 23 inpatient beds, an emergency department (ED), diagnostic imaging, ambulatory care services, and healing gardens. Sustainable design features will include geothermal energy, solar panels, green roofs, electric vehicle parking, and a high-performance building envelope for future electrification and net-zero carbon emission status.

The replacement hospital is being built adjacent to the existing hospital, which will remain open during construction.

The project team includes builder M. Sullivan & Son (North Bay, Ontario, Canada).