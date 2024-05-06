MBP (McDonough Bolyard Peck; Vienna, Va.), a multidisciplinary construction consulting firm, has hired Chip DeShields as healthcare market solutions manager, according to a news release.

DeShields previously was director of business development and senior associate partner at an architecture and engineering firm.

He has healthcare-focused experience and is a member of various industry associations, including as vice president of business development for the Health Facility Institute (HFI; South Boston, Va.).