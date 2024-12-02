Construction on the new Louisville VA Medical Center in Louisville, Ky., is more than halfway complete, according to a news release from the U.S. Army.

The $920 million medical center comprises a 910,115-square-foot medical center with 104 beds and a women’s health clinic.

The project will also deliver a 42,205-square-foot central utility plant and parking structures.

The project team includes a joint venture between SmithGroup (Detroit) and AECOM (Dallas) on the design.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.