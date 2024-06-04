Construction is expected to continue at least another year on the new nine-story Critical Care Tower at the University of New Mexico (UNM) Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M., according to the website kob.com.

The new tower will house UNM Hospital’s adult emergency and intensive care units (ICUs), adding more than 10,000 square feet of space, as well as additional patient rooms. The adult ICU will house 96 beds, and the third floor will have 18 operating rooms.

Read more news about UNM Hospital here.