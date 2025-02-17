The University of Kentucky (UK; Lexington, Ky.) is under construction on a new UK cancer and advanced ambulatory building in Lexington, according to a news release from HGA (Minneapolis, Minn.), the design architecture firm on the project.

The 550,000-square-foot project will house the UK Markey Cancer Center as well as a comprehensive spine center, ambulatory surgery, and other outpatient services, including imaging, lab, urgent care, pharmacy, palliative care, and rehabilitation. A floor dedicated to ambulatory surgery and procedural space focused on cancer-related surgeries will include eight operating rooms (ORs).

The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

The project team will also include Champlin Architecture (architect of record; Cincinnati) and Walsh Construction (general contractor; Chicago).

