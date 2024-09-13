Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, Mass., held a topping off ceremony to mark the placement of the final vertical steel beam for its emergency department (ED) expansion, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

The $26 million project will add 12 patient beds and increase the size of the ED by 40 percent, including expanded capacity for patients with mental health issues and a new CT scanner.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.