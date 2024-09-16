Global architecture and design firm Corgan (Dallas) opened a new office in Washington, D.C., and hired two senior leaders to helm it, according to a news release.

Karl Stumpf will serve as office director and principal. With more than 30 years of experience as an architect, he will be responsible for developing local relationships, leading regional growth, and driving business development efforts.

Allison Laudicina-Kahl joins the firm as interiors studio leader and associate principal. She will lead the firm’s interiors practice in the D.C. area, drawing on her more than 20 years of experience in the industry.