Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison, Iowa, has started construction on a medical clinic expansion and rehabilitation center renovation, according to the hospital’s website.

The $28 million project comprises a 14,000-square-foot addition to the west side of the medical clinic and a 20,000-square-foot renovation of the rehabilitation center. It is expected to take 30 months to complete.

The project team includes Invision Architects (design firm; Des Moines, Iowa) and Graham Construction (construction manager at risk; Des Moines).