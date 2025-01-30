Multidisciplined architecture and design firm DLR Group (Omaha, Neb.) acquired life sciences planning and design firm Tsoi Kobus Design in Boston, according to a news release.

Tsoi Kobus designs advanced proton therapy facilities at academic, clinical, and research hospitals, as well as other projects in healthcare, science, technology, higher education, and commercial development.

Following the merger, the firm will operate as DLR Group/Tsoi Kobus Design in Boston.

Read more about Tsoi Kobus here and more about DLR Group here.