DLR Group (Omaha, Neb.) has appointed Jackie Eckhardt to lead the firm’s healthcare design projects in the Pacific Northwest, according to a news release.

Eckhardt will oversee both healthcare and higher education projects from the firm’s Seattle office.

Her appointment follows the retirement of David Frum, who led healthcare design projects for more than 40 years at the firm (Frum founded Salus Architecture, which was acquired by DLR Group in 2021).

