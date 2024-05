Owner Driscoll Children’s Hospital (Corpus Christi, Texas) has opened the Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley, in Edinburg, Texas.

The $100 million, eight-story facility houses 119 beds, an emergency department, eight operating rooms, a Level 3 pediatric trauma center, and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), according to a news release.

The facility also offers imaging and laboratory services.