Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, N.Y., plans an expansion that will more than double the size of maternal and pediatric healthcare facilities, according to a news release.

N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York State will invest $27.5 million in the project, which will add three floors to the hospital’s Women’s Pavilion and build a 1,500-square-foot pediatric intensive care unit (PICU).

The Women’s Pavilion will grow from 16,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet and offer expanded services including care for pelvic floor disorders, gynecological cancers, breast health, and mental health counseling.

Read more news about Elmhurst Hospital here.