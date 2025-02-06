Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.) opened the $67 million Endeavor Health Cardiovascular Center on the campus of Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., according to nctv.org.

The 71,000-square-foot facility houses the Midwest Cardiovascular Institute, Cardiac Surgery Associates, and Endeavor Health Cardiac Rehab on two floors of the 3-story building. The third floor is currently shell space but will house a surgery center set to open in spring 2025.