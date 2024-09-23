Novant Health (Winston Salem, N.C.), an integrated healthcare network serving the Southeast, has completed an expansion of the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, N.C., according to a news release.

The expanded clinic now includes 21 exam rooms, two laboratories, two play therapy areas, and four open infusion bays.

The project is part of a multiphase expansion at Hemby Children’s Hospital, which included the opening of a larger neonatal intensive care unit in November 2023.

