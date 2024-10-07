Inspira Health (Elmer, N.J.) broke ground on an expansion of its Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill in Mullica Hill, N.J., according to a news release.

The $240 million project will add 168,000 square feet to the campus, including a 5-story wing with expanded ICU, medical/surgical, maternal child health, observation, imaging, radiology, and simulation lab departments.

Renovation of existing clinical and non-clinical spaces on the first floor of the hospital will be part of a future phase.

The new wing is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027.

