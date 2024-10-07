Expansion To Add 168,000 Square Feet To Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill In New Jersey
Inspira Health (Elmer, N.J.) broke ground on an expansion of its Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill in Mullica Hill, N.J., according to a news release.
The $240 million project will add 168,000 square feet to the campus, including a 5-story wing with expanded ICU, medical/surgical, maternal child health, observation, imaging, radiology, and simulation lab departments.
Renovation of existing clinical and non-clinical spaces on the first floor of the hospital will be part of a future phase.
The new wing is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027.
