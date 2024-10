Tenet Health (Dallas) and Palm Beach Health Network (Boca Raton, Fla.) are on track to open Florida Coast Medical Center in Port St. Lucie, Fla., in the fall of 2025, according to tcpalm.com.

The 185,000-square-foot facility will house 54 inpatient beds.

Services will include emergency care, general surgery, cardiac care, neurosciences, orthopedics, urology, and diagnostics.