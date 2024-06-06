Floyd County Medical Center is set to begin construction in June on a $40 million expansion in Charles City, Iowa, according to the website kchanews.com.

The project will include a new three-story clinic, which will house the Rural Health Family Practice (obstetrics and urgent care) and a new outpatient specialist clinic.

Renovations to the main hospital are planned and will include a new entrance with an atrium and drive-under canopy, new waiting and registration areas, and new speech and occupational therapy departments.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2026.