Franciscan Children’s Hospital’s 10-year master plan to replace its Boston hospital was approved by the City of Boston Planning Department, according to wcvb.com.

Plans call for replacing six existing buildings with a new 14-story hospital with 300 beds.

The older buildings will be demolished in phases during construction.

The project is expected to also add wider sidewalks, landscaping, public art installations, and a new public open space including a rain garden.