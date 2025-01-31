GE Johnson Construction Company (Denver) will now operate as DPR Construction (Redwood City, Calif.), according to a news release.

The integration and rebranding follow DPR’s acquisition of GE Johnson in 2021.

GE Johnson’s past projects have included technically complex and sustainability-focused facilities. DPR is a multidisciplined, national general contractor firm with projects including healthcare.

