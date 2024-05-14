Geisinger Health System (Danville, Pa.) and Acadia Healthcare (Franklin, Tenn.) started construction on the Geisinger Behavioral Health Center in Danville, according to a news release.

Expected to open in spring 2025, the 96-bed behavioral health hospital will offer inpatient, intensive outpatient, and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) services.

The facility will also serve as a teaching hospital in partnership with Geisinger College of Health Sciences.

The Pennsylvania hospital marks the second to be built through a joint venture between Geisinger and Acadia, with a similar hospital opened in Moosic, Pa., in August 2023. The two new hospitals will allow Geisinger to consolidate inpatient behavioral health programs from Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, and Geisinger Community Medical Center, providing additional capacity to those hospitals.