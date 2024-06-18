Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., plans to begin construction on a nearly $900 million expansion, according to a news release from Geisinger Health (Danville, Pa).

The project comprises a new 11-story, 600,000-square-foot patient tower with 58 medical/surgical inpatient beds, 22 emergency department (ED) beds, 24 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, six operating rooms, two rooms for structural heart valve procedures, and expanded clinic space and cardiac imagery.

The project is expected to be completed in 2028.

Read more news about Geisinger Health here.