Golisano Children’s Hospital (Rochester, N.Y), part of University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC; Rochester), opened the Brighter Days Pediatric Mental Health Urgent Care Center in Rochester, according to the website spectrumlocalnews.com.

The walk-in mental health clinic houses 15 patient rooms.

Services include assessments and evaluations, safety planning, crisis intervention, and family-centered support evaluations and interventions for patients aged 18 years and younger.

The project received $1 million in funding from the nonprofit Brighter Days Foundation (Rochester).