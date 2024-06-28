Golisano Children’s Hospital is set to open Brighter Days Pediatric Mental Health Urgent Care Center in July on its campus in Rochester, N.Y., according to a news release.

The walk-in clinic comprises 15 patient rooms and offers services such as crisis intervention, safety planning, and family-centered support to patients aged 18 and under.

Golisano Children’s Hospital is an outpatient department of Strong Memorial Hospital, which is part of the University of Rochester Medical Center health system.

