Grady Health System (Atlanta) opened a new inpatient rehabilitation unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, according to a news release.

The project includes 24 inpatient beds and a rehabilitation gym, which features a ceiling-mounted body-weight support and fall protection system, motorized parallel bars, simulation staircase, and home simulation nourishment area.

The unit treats patients recovering from stroke, brain, and spinal cord injuries, amputations, and orthopedic conditions.

