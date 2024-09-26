Grande Ronde Hospital is preparing to open a new surgical wing on its campus in La Grande, Ore., according to the hospital’s website.

The project will add five operating rooms (ORs), with three sized at 680 square feet and two exceeding 700 square feet, according to the Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation.

The hospital’s existing three ORs measure 400 square feet each.

The addition also includes new central sterile and processing rooms, prep and recovery rooms, and two procedure rooms, which can be converted to general surgery suites.