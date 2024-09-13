Guthrie Cortland Medical Center in Corland, N.Y., is set to begin a $7.2 million renovation of its emergency department (ED), according to a news release.

The multiphase project will add 12 patient rooms, including three in a new behavioral health unit, and redesign the waiting room with a nurse-first triage model.

Additionally, the hospital ambulance bay will be renovated.

Construction is expected to begin this month and be completed in 18 months.