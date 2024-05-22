Healthcare provider Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) opened the Hackensack Meridian Health & Wellness Center at Paramus in Paramus, N.J., according to the website njbiz.com.

Occupying three floors of a five-story office building, the Paramus facility offers allergy, neuroscience, orthopedic, rheumatology, cardiology, and primary care services, according to its website.

Additionally, Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, N.J., plans to open a $45 million cardiovascular suite on the fourth floor of its NorthWest Pavilion, according to a news release.