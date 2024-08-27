Hackensack Meridian Health (Hackensack, N.J.) has launched a project to expand Southern Ocean Medical Center (SOMC) in Manahawkin, N.J., according to jerseyshoreonline.com.

The $31 million project will add two operating rooms (ORs), expand existing ORs by 8,400 square feet, and build a pre- and post-procedure area.

In total, the project will add 21,000 square feet of new surgical space and renovate 13,000 square feet of existing space.

