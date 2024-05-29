HCA Florida Healthcare (Pensacola, Fla.) completed the first phase of a $60 million expansion and renovation of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., according to a news release.

The project includes 40,000 square feet of new construction and 20,000 square feet of renovated space—adding 12 critical care unit rooms, a chapel and coffee shop; expanding the pre-operative treatment space; and renovating the main lobby, registration areas, and waiting rooms.

Phase 2 will include expansion of the hospital’s operating room capacity from 10 to 12 suites and is expected to be completed this year.

