HCA Midwest Health (Kansas City, Mo.) opened Blue River Surgery Center in Kansas City, according to a news release.

The new 22,500-square-foot ambulatory surgery center includes five operating rooms and two procedure rooms for orthopedics, gastroenterology, and other specialty cases.

The project team includes developer Hammes (Milwaukee), designer ACI Boland Architects (Kansas City), and general contractor JE Dunn Construction (Kansas City).