General contractor, construction manager and design/builder Norco Construction (Manhasset, N.Y.) promoted Erik Rappel to chief operating officer (COO) in Manhasset, according to a news release.

Rappel has more than 30 years of construction experience, including projects for Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, N.Y.; Eastern Suffolk Spine and Pain Medicine in Southold, N.Y.; and a patient floor renovation at Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan [should we add N.Y. here?).

He joined the firm in 2017 as a senior project manager and most recently held the role of vice president of operations.