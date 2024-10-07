Healthcare Design magazine named the winners of the 2024 Nightingale Awards during an awards presentation at the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo in Indianapolis, Oct. 5-8.

The Nightingale Awards, in partnership with the HCD Conference, recognize products related to the healthcare built environment.

This year 59 products were reviewed for the annual awards program, which is named for Florence Nightingale, a tireless advocate for the improvement of care and conditions in military and civilian hospitals in the 1800s.

The judging criteria for the awards is the product’s contribution or solution for clinical or operational outcomes; aesthetics and innovation; built environment solution, durability, functionality, and quality; industry certifications and standards; environmental sustainability; and list price.

New this year are the Best of Sustainability and Best of Innovation awards categories.

Recornect received the Nightingale Best of Competition Award for CoWin Digital Media Wall. The product also won the Gold Award in the in Anti-Ligature & Reduced-Ligature Furnishings category.

2024 Nightingale Awards

For 2024, 34 products were recognized in the following categories:

Anti-Ligature & Reduced-Ligature Furnishings: Silver Award: Pineapple Contracts for Ryno Wall Desk & Wall Bed.

Architectural Products: Non-Clinical: Gold, Sustainability, and Best of Sustainability Awards: Standard Textile for AMY Privacy Curtain System.

Architectural Products: Non-Clinical: Silver Award: Accurate Lock & Hardware for Custom Design Program for Behavioral Health Safety.

Behavioral Health Bathroom Fittings & Furnishings: Gold Award: Pineapple Contracts for Arc Bathrooms.

Behavioral Health Bathroom Fittings & Furnishings: Silver Award: Safehinge Primera for Ligature-Resistant Bathroom Door.

Behavioral Health Furnishings: Gold Award: Stance Healthcare for Flo.

Behavioral Health Furnishings: Silver Award: Cortech BH for Solstice Safeguard Bed.

Carpet: Silver Award: Patcraft for Forage Soft Surface.

Carpet: Sustainability Award: Interface for Etched and Threaded.

Fabrics & Textiles: Gold Award: C.F. Stinson for Haiku.

Fabrics & Textiles: Innovation Award: Tekloom for Tekloom.

Flooring: Resilient: Gold Award: Mannington Commercial for White Sands.

Flooring: Resilient: Silver Award: Tarkett for Collective Pursuit.

Flooring: Resilient: Sustainable Award: Patcraft for ReMaterial.

Furniture: Clinician Support: Gold Award: Brewer Company for Access High-Low PLUS Power Exam Table.

Furniture: Clinician Support: Silver Award and Sustainability Award: Haworth for Soji XL Cleanable+.

Furniture: Clinician Support: Innovation Award: Cramer for Loop.

Furniture: Clinician Support: Innovation Award: Sitmatic for LChair Handler.

Furniture Collections: Silver Award: Formaspace for RGX Modular Casework.

Seating: Conference: Silver and Sustainability Award: OM for OM5.

Seating: Guest/Lounge: Gold Award: IOA Healthcare Furniture for Forest.

Seating: Guest/Lounge: Silver Award: ModuForm Inc. for ModuForm 530 Collection.

Seating: Guest/Lounge: Innovation Award: JSI for Satisse.

Seating: Guest/Lounge: Sustainability Award: Spec Furniture Inc. for Fizz.

Seating: Patient: Silver Award: JSI for Kindera.

Storage & Accessories: Gold Award: Kwalu for Ethan Collection.

Surfacing Materials & Finishes: Gold Award: Kwalu for Protea.

Technology-Integrated Solutions: Gold Award: Steelcase for Ocular View.

Technology-Integrated Solutions: Silver Award: Inpro for TAG-X® Smart Rail.

Technology-Integrated Solutions: Innovation Award: Visa Lighting for Liberty Switches.

Window Shading & Treatments: Gold Award, Innovation Award, and the Best of Innovation Award: Standard Textile for Newton Solar Shade.

Window Shading & Treatments: Silver Award and Innovation Award: Skyline Design for SDX3 SmartView.

Winners will be posted online and featured in Healthcare Design’s January/February 2024 issue.

Find updates and additional information on the 2024 HCD Conference + Expo here.