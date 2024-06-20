Healthcare design firm Array Architects (Conshohocken, Pa.) has promoted Darren Conlen to practice area leader for architecture, according to a news release.

In his new role, Conlen will develop market strategies and client relationships, and build and lead the firm’s architectural teams.

He has 13 years of experience specializing in change-of-use and renovation healthcare projects across New York City for clients such as New-York Presbyterian’s Weil Cornell Medical Center and Hospital for Special Surgery (an academic medical center and research institute), as well as Gracie Square Hospital.

