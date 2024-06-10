Healthcare Design magazine has named the winners of the 2024 HCD 10 awards.

The annual program celebrates outstanding professionals across 10 categories and the influence they have on healthcare design.

Each year, the editorial team reviews dozens of nominations, which highlight accomplishments over the 12 months prior to the nomination period (spring 2024), with a focus on how individuals/organizations contributed to projects and initiatives for the better.

Announcing the 2024 HCD 10:

Architect: Chris Hoal, healthcare market design leader, Gresham Smith, Nashville, Tenn.

Interior Designer: Stephanie Story, principal, interior design director, Array, Gilbert, Ariz.

Facility manager: Deanne Avery, director, capital projects, planning, design and construction, UNC Health Blue Ridge, Morganton, N.C.

Owner/Provider: Stacey Johnson, hospital president/vice president Riverside Mental Health & Recovery Center, Hampton, Va., Riverside Health System

Clinician: Dr. Matthew State, Oberndorf Family Distinguished Professor and chair of psychiatry, department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at University of California San Francisco, and president, Langley Porter Psychiatric Institute and Hospital, San Francisco

Educator: Chris Haedt, principal, Columbus healthcare practice group leader, DesignGroup, Columbus, Ohio

Researcher: Lesa Lorusso, senior vice president, research and insights, Gresham Smith, Nashville

Building Professional: Molly Ironmonger, system director of planning and preconstruction, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Cincinnati

Team MVP: Tim Sorrell, principal, CMTA, Dublin, Ohio

Outstanding Organization: UW Health, Madison, Wis.

HCD 10 recognition

Coverage of the winners and their contributions to the industry will appear in the September issue of Healthcare Design magazine and online.

The 2024 HCD 10 will also be celebrated in person during an awards gala at the upcoming HCD Forum to take place Sept. 4-6 at The Lodge at Spruce Peak in Stowe, Vt., as well as during the magazine’s Awards Luncheon at the 2024 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo, scheduled for Oct. 5-8, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.