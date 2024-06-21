Healthcare Design Opens Call For Submissions For Remodel/Renovation Competition

Healthcare Design is now accepting submissions for its 15th annual Remodel/Renovation Competition. The awards program focuses on renovations of single spaces within larger healthcare facilities or standalone specialty centers.

Eligible spaces include patient units, clinics, departments, specialty care centers, lobbies, dining areas, and other public spaces. Entire hospitals or multidepartment buildings are not eligible unless a specific renovated portion is submitted.

Projects must be completed between June 2021 and the submission date, with in-progress and conceptual designs also accepted.

Reservations are due by July 12, and presentations must be submitted by July 26. For competition and submission details, click here.

A panel of industry experts will evaluate entries, selecting Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners, which will be featured in the November/December 2024 issue of Healthcare Design magazine. Winners will also be celebrated at the annual Healthcare Design Conference + Expo, held Oct. 5-8, in Indianapolis.

View the 2023 HCD Remodel/Renovation Competition winners here.