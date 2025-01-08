Healthcare Design is now accepting nominations for the 2025 HCD 10 Awards. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 6, 2025.

The annual professional recognition program celebrates leaders in the healthcare design industry across 10 categories: architect, interior designer, facility manager, owner/provider, clinician, educator, researcher, building professional, team MVP, and outstanding organization.

HCD 10 winners are selected based on accomplishments in their fields that are moving the industry forward. Nominations should detail the significance of contributions made to the industry within the past 12 months (2023-2024).

Winners will be celebrated in an issue of Healthcare Design and during an HCD 10 awards dinner held at the annual HCD Forum event. Winners are also recognized during the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo.

To access HCD 10 nomination form, go here.

Read about the 2024 HCD 10 Awards winners here.

For questions, please contact Editor-in-Chief Anne DiNardo. at [email protected].