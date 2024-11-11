HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.) is planning to build a new Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minn., according to the hospital’s website.

The project will replace the existing Lakeview Hospital and will house a birth center, cancer center, heart center, outpatient surgery, emergency department (ED), imaging, and orthopedics clinic.

Surrounded by more than five acres of wetland, natural vegetation, and buffer areas, the new campus will incorporate green space, trails, and pedestrian walkways.