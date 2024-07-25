Hennepin County Medical Center, a safety-net hospital in Minneapolis, is planning a $1 billion inpatient hospital tower, according to the website startribune.com.

Prior to the tower’s construction, Hennepin County officials will spend $70 million in capital improvements to build a new 1,000-stall parking ramp, which is expected to completed in 2027.

After the ramp is complete, construction will begin on the tower, which is part of systemwide updates being made across the medical center.