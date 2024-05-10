Henry Ford Health (Detroit) has started a $2.2 billion expansion of Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Demolition of an existing building will make room for the new 21-story hospital tower, with groundbreaking expected later this year and plans to open the facility in 2029, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The expansion will span more than 1 million square feet and add all private rooms with technology upgrades and dedicated space for care teams, patients, and families; acute and ICU operating rooms; a larger ED with specialized space for trauma care and behavioral health; and inpatient rehabilitation, according to a news release.

The project team includes architecture and engineering firm HDR (Omaha, Neb.), planning, architecture and interior design firm Tsoi Kobus Design (Boston), and African American-owned architecture and landscape practice Hamilton Anderson (Detroit).

Read more news about Henry Ford Health here.