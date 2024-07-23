HFG Architecture (Kansas City, Mo.) promoted senior architect Larry Crane to associate principal at its Kansas City office, according to a news release.

In his new role, he will continue to lead key projects at the healthcare architecture firm, as well as mentor emerging talents.

Crane has more than 25 years of experience as an architect in the healthcare sector, including projects for Citizens Medical Center in Colby, Kan., and Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan, Mo.

