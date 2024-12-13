HGA Expands Healthcare Practice With Appointment Of National Market Strategist
National multidisciplinary architecture, engineering, and planning firm HGA (Minneapolis) has expanded its healthcare practice with the appointment of Marcus Oksa as national healthcare market strategist, according to a news release.
Oksa, who has 30 years of experience the healthcare sector, will collaborate across marketing, business development, and project teams to develop strategies that differentiate the firm’s design expertise.
Read more news about HGA here.