Multidisciplinary architecture and engineering firm Hoefer Welker (Kansas City, Mo.) hired Steve Stokes to lead and grow its healthcare practice group, according to a news release.

Stokes, a member of Healthcare Design’s Editorial Advisory Board, joins the firm’s Jacksonville, Fla., office where he’ll focus on driving strategic growth initiatives and healthcare projects in the Jacksonville market.

He has more than 30 years of experience in architecture, focusing on large-scale complex healthcare projects.