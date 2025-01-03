HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) held a ceremony to celebrate the placement of the final structural steel beam of a major expansion at Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix, according to arizonadigitalfreepress.com.

The $170 million expansion consists of a new 4-story building, four new operating rooms (Ors), and a new support services building with a larger loading dock and dedicated entrance. The project will also construct a tunnel connecting the new and existing buildings.

The project team will include architect Orcutt Winslow (Phoenix), general contractor Okland Construction (Tempe, Ariz.), and Pro Steel Erectors (Glendale, Ariz.) providing the structural steel work.

