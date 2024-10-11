Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS; Springfield, Ill.,) plans to expand its St. Elizabeth’s Hospital campus in O’Fallon, Ill., according to ksdk.com.

The $50 million expansion project will include adding a new 3-story ambulatory surgical treatment center and a 70,000-square-foot medical office building (MOB).

The project was approved by the O’Fallon City Council, according to the Belleville News-Democrat, and construction is expected to start in spring 2025 and be completed by late 2026.

