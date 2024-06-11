The hotel bookings site is now accepting reservations for the 2024 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo in Indianapolis.

The event is Oct. 5-8, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center, and features expert insights into the latest trends, best practices, and leading-edge approaches in the planning, design, construction, and operation of healthcare spaces.

Conference group rates on seven hotels within walking distance of the event are offered through Healthcare Design’s official housing partner, EventSphere. HCD does not endorse booking hotel reservations through any other source and will not be able to fully protect attendees who book via other sources from non-refundable deposits or lost reservations.

To book, modify, or cancel hotel reservations for this year’s event, go here. For more information, email hcd@eventsphere.com.