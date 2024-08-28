Houston Methodist West Hospital plans a $185 million expansion of its main campus in Katy, Texas, and a $62 million community expansion to open a comprehensive care clinic in Richmond, Texas, according to a news release.

The total cost of both projects is estimated at $247 million, making it one of the largest expansions in the hospital’s 14-year history, according to the news release.

The hospital expansion encompasses 129,000 square feet of new and renovated space including a 36-bed observation unit, four operating rooms (ORs), 16 emergency department (ED) rooms, five neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) beds, an endoscopy suite, infusion center with six additional suites, and imaging department.

Beyond the main campus expansion, Houston Methodist also plans to open a new 65,000 square-foot comprehensive care clinic adjacent to its current emergency care center in Richmond. Clinic services will include primary care, imaging, lab services, physical therapy, and specialized care in orthopedics, neurology, gastroenterology, urology, and rheumatology.

