Howard University (Washington, D.C.) is slated to build a 200-bed hospital in front of the current Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C., according to the website erudera.com.

The $650 million hospital is expected to open in late 2028.

The new and existing hospitals will be connected to create an integrated academic medical center. Howard University Hospital is managed by Adventist HealthCare (Gaithersburg, Md.).

For more on Adventist HealthCare, go here.