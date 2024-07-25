CenterWell, the healthcare service of insurer Humana Inc. (Louisville, Ky.), is planning to open senior-focused primary care centers at 23 Walmart Supercenter stores, according to a Humana press release.

The clinics will go into clinical office space formerly occupied by Walmart Health, a medical, dental, and behavioral health care services provider. In April, the retailer announced it was closing 51 health centers across five states.

The Humana clinics are planned for Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla.; Orlando, Fla.; Atlanta; Kansas City, Mo.; and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

The locations are expected to open by the first half of 2025 and will include a physician, social workers, behavioral health specialists, and clinical pharmacists.

The facilities will operate under the CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers (CenterWell’s sister brand) names.