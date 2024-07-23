Huntsville Hospital Health System (Huntsville, Ala.) plans to begin construction this fall on a $150 million expansion of the Madison Street Tower on the hospital’s main campus in Huntsville, according to hvilleblast.com.

The addition will be built on top of the current emergency department and will add five floors and 100 patient rooms. A new neurosciences intensive care unit (ICU) and medical intensive care and medical surgery space are also planned.

As part of the project, which is expected to be completed in 2026, the hospital will eliminate the use of double-occupancy hospital rooms.

