The International Federation of Healthcare Engineering (IFHE; Portsmouth, Hampshire, England) and sustainable healthcare engineering and consulting firm Mazzetti (San Francisco) are accepting nominations for the IFHE Global Healthcare Carbon Challenge.

Healthcare facilities around the world that have measured a 5 percent or greater reduction in greenhouse gases between 2021 and 2023 are eligible for awards and recognition, including “best in country” and “best in world.”

The winners will be honored at IFHE’s Annual Congress in Cape Town, South Africa, Oct. 15-17.

Entrants will have access to a free energy and greenhouse gas emissions tracing tool during and beyond the challenge to measure and improve reduction efforts. The challenge targets Scope 1 and Scope 2 building emissions.

For more information on the challenge, visit ifhecarbonchallenge.com.

